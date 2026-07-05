Attacks come despite US-mediated framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel

Israeli army launches air, artillery attacks in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire Attacks come despite US-mediated framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel

The Israeli army carried out an airstrike and artillery shelling in southern Lebanon on Sunday, in the latest violation of an ongoing ceasefire agreement, Lebanese media reported.

The state news agency NNA said Israeli warplanes struck the Al-Hariq neighborhood between the towns of Kfartebnit and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon.

No information was yet available about injuries.

According to the agency, Israeli artillery shelled the outskirts of the southern town of Qantara, while an Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade on the town of Mansouri in the Tyre district.

Israeli forces also carried out an explosion in the town of Tayri in the Bint Jbeil district.

The NNA also reported intensive Israeli drone flights over villages and towns surrounding the southern coastal city of Tyre.

The latest attacks come despite a framework agreement signed between Lebanon and Israel on June 26 under US mediation, which aims to end the conflict and secure Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory.

Since March 2, 2026, Israeli military operations in Lebanon have killed at least 4,303 people and injured 12,202 others, according to Lebanese authorities, while displacing more than one million.