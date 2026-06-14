4 people killed in strike on commercial shops in Jabalia, while separate attacks in Khan Younis leave a 30-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy dead despite ceasefire

Israeli army kills 6 Palestinians, including child, in attacks across Gaza 4 people killed in strike on commercial shops in Jabalia, while separate attacks in Khan Younis leave a 30-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy dead despite ceasefire

The Israeli army killed six Palestinians, including a child, and injured several others in attacks across the Gaza Strip on Sunday as Israel continued violations of the ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.

Four Palestinians were killed and several others injured in an Israeli strike targeting commercial shops in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, according to medical sources and eyewitnesses who spoke to Anadolu.

Since Sunday morning, the Israeli army has carried out airstrikes and opened fire on Palestinians in various parts of the Gaza Strip, causing casualties, according to medical sources and eyewitnesses.

In one incident, 30-year-old Zaki Mohammed al-Qarra was killed and another person moderately injured after Israeli forces opened fire east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

A 13-year-old boy, Amir al-Bashiti, was also killed by Israeli army gunfire in the Batn al-Sameen area south of Khan Younis.

In central Khan Younis, a Palestinian was seriously injured in an Israeli drone strike targeting tents sheltering displaced people.

In northern Gaza, the Israeli army carried out demolition operations against civilian structures within areas of its deployment east of Gaza City and the town of Jabalia, while local sources reported hearing powerful explosions resulting from the demolitions.

Meanwhile, Israeli naval vessels fired machine guns and shells toward the coast of Gaza City, with no immediate reports of casualties.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement have killed 986 Palestinians and injured 3,138 others.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians continue to live in tents and temporary shelters across the Gaza Strip after their homes were destroyed or severely damaged during the war, forcing repeated displacement and leaving many in camps lacking basic services and necessities.

Since the start of Israel’s genocide on Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023, nearly 73,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 173,000 injured, while about 90 percent of the territory’s civilian infrastructure has been destroyed.

*Writing by Mohammad Sio in Istanbul