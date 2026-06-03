Tel Aviv continues its daily violations of Gaza ceasefire in place since October 2025

Israeli army kills 3 Palestinians in central Gaza in latest truce violations Tel Aviv continues its daily violations of Gaza ceasefire in place since October 2025

Three Palestinians were killed on Wednesday in the Israeli army's attacks in the central Gaza Strip amid Tel Aviv's ongoing violations of a ceasefire in effect since October 2025.

Two Palestinians were killed after an Israeli strike targeted a house in the Maghazi refugee camp, a medical source told Anadolu.

The body of another Palestinian was brought to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah after an Israeli strike in the Al-Mughraqa area.

The nature of the attack has not yet been clarified.

In a related development, the Israeli army continued carrying out large-scale demolition operations in areas under its control in northern and southern Gaza.

In Khan Younis, the southern Gaza Strip, local sources told Anadolu that the Israeli army carried out at least 10 demolition operations targeting buildings and facilities east of the city, coinciding with artillery shelling and heavy gunfire in the surrounding area.

The army also carried out two intense demolition operations in the eastern neighborhoods of Gaza City, according to eyewitnesses.

Despite the ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, the Israeli army has killed more than 930 Palestinians and injured over 2,850 others in almost daily attacks, according to the Gaza Media Office.

The truce halted Tel Aviv’s two-year genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 73,000 Palestinians and injuring more than 173,000, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian figures.



* Writing by Serdar Dincel in Istanbul.