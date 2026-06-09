Warning comes after Tehran warned on Monday 'crushing' response if Israeli strikes in Lebanon continue

Israeli army issues evacuation alerts for Lebanese towns, day after hostilities halted with Iran Warning comes after Tehran warned on Monday 'crushing' response if Israeli strikes in Lebanon continue

The Israeli army issued on Tuesday evacuation alerts for residents of Lebanese towns despite an ongoing truce and a day after hostilities were suspended with Iran.

Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee issued a warning to residents of Lebanon's city of Tyre, including those in the Christian Quarter, as well as to the residents of Shabariha, Hammadieh, Jal al-Bahr, Zaqqouk al-Mfadi, Al-Bass, Al-Maashouq, Burj al-Shamali, Nabatieh, Al-Hawsh, Al-Rashidieh, and Ain Baal.

"Your presence near Hezbollah members, facilities, or military equipment puts your life at risk," Adraee claimed through US social media company X.

Earlier Monday, Iran announced an end to its attacks on Israel but warned of a “crushing” response if Israeli attacks in Lebanon continue.

Regional tensions spiked Sunday when Israel bombed the Lebanese capital Beirut, despite an ongoing ceasefire. The move prompted Iran to launch retaliatory missiles into northern Israel, which in turn triggered waves of Israeli airstrikes against Iranian targets.