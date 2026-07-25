Israeli forces arrest more than 40 Palestinians in Tell near Nablus, 5 in Jenin governorate and 3 in Bethlehem

Israeli army detains at least 48 Palestinians across West Bank, 8 injured in attack by occupiers Israeli forces arrest more than 40 Palestinians in Tell near Nablus, 5 in Jenin governorate and 3 in Bethlehem

Separate attack by occupiers in Qalqilya leaves 8 Palestinians injured, including 6 by live fire







Israeli forces detained at least 48 Palestinians in raids across the occupied West Bank on Saturday, while eight others were injured in a separate attack by occupiers, according to Palestinian media and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

The official Voice of Palestine radio said Israeli forces arrested more than 40 young Palestinian men in an ongoing raid on the town of Tell, west of Nablus in the northern part of the occupied territory.

Israeli troops seized a house in the town and converted it into a field interrogation center, the broadcaster said.

It added that Israeli forces were carrying out extensive raids on homes across the town while surrounding it from all directions.

On Friday, Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered a “wide-scale military operation” in Palestinian villages across the West Bank following an attack near the illegal Havat Gilad settlement that killed two Israeli soldiers and wounded three others.

According to sources and witnesses, Israeli occupiers later attacked several Palestinian communities in the Nablus governorate, setting fire to Palestinian homes and other property.

Four Palestinians were killed on Friday in an attack by Israeli occupiers and Israeli forces on the town of Tell, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli forces launched widespread raids before dawn in the city of Jenin and several towns and villages across the governorate.

Troops also searched a number of homes and detained five Palestinians, while military operations continued in several parts of the governorate, according to local sources cited by the agency. Separately, Israeli forces detained three Palestinians in the Bethlehem governorate.

In another incident, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said eight Palestinians were injured, including six who were shot with live fire, in an attack by Israeli occupiers on the village of Farata, east of Qalqilya in northwestern West Bank. The organization did not immediately provide further details on the attack or the condition of the injured.