Raids target homes across Nablus, Ramallah, Hebron as Israel expands detention campaign

Israeli army detains 5 Palestinian women in occupied West Bank raids Raids target homes across Nablus, Ramallah, Hebron as Israel expands detention campaign

Palestinian groups say more than 765 women detained since October 2023

The Israeli army detained five Palestinian women in overnight raids across the occupied West Bank early Wednesday, according to Palestinian prisoners' advocacy groups and local sources.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a brief statement that Israeli forces detained Mayser Al-Faqih, Faten Hanaysha, Jamila Kanaan, Ataf Badr and Jamila Daho during raids across the territory.

Israeli forces stormed the northern West Bank city of Nablus, raiding several homes and detaining Mayser Al-Faqih from the Titi Bridge area in the city's northern mountain neighborhood, local sources told Anadolu.

The forces also arrested Faten Hanaysha, who works for a charitable organization, after raiding her home in the town of Beit Dajan east of Nablus and confiscating her personal computer.

In the central West Bank city of Ramallah, Israeli troops detained Jamila Daho after raiding her home in the Batn Al-Hawa neighborhood. Jamila Kanaan was also detained.

In the southern West Bank governorate of Hebron, Israeli forces detained Ataf Badr.

The Israeli army carries out near-daily raids across cities, towns and refugee camps in the occupied West Bank, involving house searches, arrests and on-site interrogations.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, the Israeli army and occupiers have intensified operations across the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, killing more than 1,173 Palestinians, injuring thousands and detaining around 23,000 others, according to official Palestinian figures.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Society, Israel has detained more than 765 Palestinian women, including minors and elderly women, since October 2023 amid the ongoing arrest campaign across the occupied West Bank.

*Writing by Mohammad Sio in Istanbul