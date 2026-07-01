Palestinian Prisoners Society says arrests across occupied West Bank raise number of detainees since October 2023 to more than 24,000, with women, journalists increasingly targeted

Israeli army detains 20 Palestinians, including journalist, 5 women, in West Bank raids Palestinian Prisoners Society says arrests across occupied West Bank raise number of detainees since October 2023 to more than 24,000, with women, journalists increasingly targeted

The Israeli army detained 20 Palestinians, including five women and a journalist, across the occupied West Bank vernight Tuesday into Wednesday, according to Palestinian prisoners' advocacy groups and local sources.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a statement that Israeli forces detained the Palestinian women Mayser Al-Faqih, Faten Hanaysha, Jamila Kanaan, Ataf Badr and Jamila Daho during raids across the territory.

The group said Israeli forces have escalated arrest campaigns and on-site interrogations since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 8, 2023, targeting all segments of Palestinian society as part of a policy of “collective punishment and retaliation.”

It said Palestinian women have increasingly been targeted in arrest campaigns, including detention as hostages, nighttime home raids, harsh interrogation methods, and a growing number of arrests on allegations of “incitement” via social media.

The number of Palestinian women held in Israeli prisons has risen to 99, while 42 journalists remain in detention, including two held under enforced disappearance, according to the group.

Israeli forces stormed the northern West Bank city of Nablus, raiding several homes and detaining Mayser Al-Faqih from the Titi Bridge area in the city's northern mountain neighborhood, local sources told Anadolu.

The forces also arrested Faten Hanaysha, who works for a charitable organization, after raiding her home in the town of Beit Dajan east of Nablus and confiscating her personal computer.

In the central West Bank city of Ramallah, Israeli troops detained Jamila Daho after raiding her home in the Batn Al-Hawa neighborhood. Jamila Kanaan was also detained.

In the southern West Bank governorate of Hebron, Israeli forces detained Ataf Badr.

The Israeli army carries out near-daily raids across cities, towns and refugee camps in the occupied West Bank, involving house searches, arrests and on-site interrogations.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, the Israeli army and occupiers have intensified operations across the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, killing more than 1,173 Palestinians, injuring thousands and detaining around 23,000 others, according to official Palestinian figures.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Society, Israel has detained more than 765 Palestinian women, including minors and elderly women, since October 2023 amid the ongoing arrest campaign across the occupied West Bank.

The number of arrests since then has surpassed 24,000, affecting various sectors of Palestinian society, including women, children and formerly imprisoned Palestinians, it added.

*Writing by Mohammad Sio in Istanbul