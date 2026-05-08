Israeli forces carry out raids, shootings and assaults across several areas, including Hebron, Ramallah, Tulkarm and Jenin

Israeli army detains 2 Palestinians, injures 4 others in West Bank raids Israeli forces carry out raids, shootings and assaults across several areas, including Hebron, Ramallah, Tulkarm and Jenin

Israeli forces detained two Palestinians and injured four others Thursday during raids and assaults across multiple areas in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian sources.

In the northern West Bank, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its crews transferred a Palestinian man to a hospital in Tulkarm after Israeli soldiers severely assaulted him near the Anab military checkpoint east of the city.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said the 33-year-old man had been detained for several hours and beaten while working near the checkpoint, adding that his condition was stable.

Wafa also reported that Israeli forces detained a Palestinian man from the town of Aqaba, north of Tubas, after summoning him for interrogation at Salem military camp, north of Jenin.

Israeli forces also stormed the village of Burqin west of Jenin, raiding several homes and closing shops and secondary roads, according to the news agency.

The official Voice of Palestine radio said Israeli forces raided the towns of Beit Furik and Azmut east of Nablus and the Dhinnaba suburb east of Tulkarm.

In the central West Bank, the Palestinian Red Crescent said a Palestinian man was shot in the torso with live ammunition during clashes in the village of Deir Dibwan north of Ramallah.

According to Wafa, Israeli forces stormed the village and fired tear gas shells and stun grenades at Palestinians, triggering confrontations during which the young man was wounded.

In the southern West Bank, Voice of Palestine radio reported that two Palestinian workers were wounded by Israeli army gunfire near a military checkpoint in the town of al-Dhahiriya south of Hebron.

The broadcaster added that Israeli forces also detained a Palestinian shepherd in the Masafer Yatta area south of Hebron and raided the town of Beit Ummar north of the city, forcing shop owners to shut their stores.

The occupied West Bank has seen escalating violence since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza in October 2023, including killings, arrests, home demolitions, and settlement expansion, according to Palestinian officials.

At least 1,155 Palestinians have been killed, about 11,750 injured, and nearly 22,000 arrested in the occupied West Bank during that period, according to official Palestinian figures.

*Writing by Tarek Chouiref