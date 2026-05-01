Children taken to unknown location, with no immediate information available about their condition

Israeli army detains 10 Palestinians, including 5 children, in West Bank raids Children taken to unknown location, with no immediate information available about their condition

The Israeli army detained 10 Palestinians, including five children, on Friday during raids across the occupied West Bank, according to local sources.

Sources told Anadolu that Israeli soldiers arrested five children while they were collecting wild plants south of Hebron, following incitement by Israeli occupiers.

The children were taken to an unknown location, with no immediate information available about their condition.

In the central West Bank, Israeli soldiers published a photo showing several young men following their arrest in the village of Burqa, east of Ramallah, an Anadolu correspondent reported. The image showed five detainees, with no further details provided.

Israeli forces also raided the town of Beit Fajjar, south of Bethlehem, and the town of Abu Falah, northeast of Ramallah, without reports of additional arrests or injuries.

According to official Palestinian data, Israeli army and occupier attacks in the West Bank since Oct. 2023 killed at least 1,155 Palestinians, injured around 11,750 others, and led to the arrest of nearly 22,000 people.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul.