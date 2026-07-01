Moves come hours after Netanyahu, Katz tour areas occupied by Israeli forces in southern Lebanon

Israeli army demolishes homes, sets up checkpoints in occupied areas of southern Lebanon Moves come hours after Netanyahu, Katz tour areas occupied by Israeli forces in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army set up checkpoints between the so-called “yellow zone” and the border area in southern Lebanon, as it continues its military presence inside Lebanese territory, Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported Wednesday.

The “Yellow Line” is an unofficial line extending roughly 8 kilometers (5 miles) into Lebanese territory from the border, imposed by Israel during its latest offensive on Lebanon.

The Israeli army established checkpoints between the yellow zone, the border area and the area south of the Litani River, the report said, without providing details on their nature, number or locations.

Israeli forces also razed roads, including the road linking the Hamoul area to Naqoura and Aita al-Shaab, and cut down trees on both sides, it added.

They also blew up several homes in the Beit Yahoun-Hadatha area and in the town of Tiri in the Bint Jbeil district, according to NNA.

The moves came hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz toured areas occupied by Israel in southern Lebanon, Israeli Army Radio reported.

Israel has occupied parts of southern Lebanon for years, some for decades, and expanded its control during its latest offensive.

On June 26, Beirut and Tel Aviv signed a US-brokered framework agreement providing for a phased Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory, beginning with two “pilot areas” that were not publicly identified.

The agreement does not set a withdrawal timetable, linking it instead to the Lebanese army assuming full security control in evacuated areas and the disarmament of armed groups, particularly Hezbollah.

On June 21, Netanyahu vowed to continue holding what he called a “security zone” in southern Lebanon, despite a US-Iran agreement that entered into force on June 18 and includes guarantees for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Since March 2, 2026, Israel’s offensive on Lebanon has killed 4,278 people, injured 12,196 others and displaced more than 1 million.

*Writing by Lina Altawell in Istanbul



