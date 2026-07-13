Israeli forces continue operations in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire and US-sponsored withdrawal framework, according to Lebanese state news agency

Israeli army demolishes, burns homes in southern Lebanon despite framework deal Israeli forces continue operations in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire and US-sponsored withdrawal framework, according to Lebanese state news agency

The Israeli army demolished and burned homes in southern Lebanon, as part of its daily violations of the framework agreement signed between Tel Aviv and Beirut, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported Monday.

According to the news agency, Israeli forces were demolishing and burning homes in the southern neighborhoods of the town of Hadatha.

On Sunday, Israeli forces carried out a large explosion in the southern city of Bint Jbeil.

The latest developments came despite a ceasefire that has been in effect since November 2024 and a US-sponsored framework agreement signed on June 26, 2026, providing for a phased Israeli withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territory.

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the 2023-2024 war. During the latest war, Israeli forces advanced more than 10 kilometers (6 miles) into Lebanese territory.