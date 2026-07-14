Palestinian official news agency reports all entrances to holy site shut during Israeli military exercises

Israeli army closes Al-Aqsa Mosque gates under pretext of military drills: Report Palestinian official news agency reports all entrances to holy site shut during Israeli military exercises

The Israeli army closed the gates of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem on Tuesday under the pretext of conducting military drills, according to local media.

The Palestinian official news agency Wafa, citing local sources, reported that Israeli forces shut all entrances to the mosque while military exercises were underway.

Israeli authorities did not immediately comment on the closure.

The latest measure comes amid escalating Israeli restrictions at the holy site.

Palestinians say Israel is intensifying efforts to Judaize occupied East Jerusalem, including Al-Aqsa Mosque, and erase its Arab and Islamic identity.

The Palestinians regard East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state, in line with international resolutions that do not recognize Israel's occupation of the city in 1967 or its subsequent annexation in 1980.