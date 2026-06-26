Army Radio says move part of plan to reduce number of forces deployed across multiple fronts

Israeli army claims withdrawal of some combat brigades from southern Lebanon Army Radio says move part of plan to reduce number of forces deployed across multiple fronts

The Israeli army claimed Thursday it has begun withdrawing some combat brigades from southern Lebanon back into Israel.

The Army Radio, citing military correspondent Doron Kadosh, said the army has started reducing its forces in southern Lebanon and pulling some combat brigades back into Israel.

The broadcaster said the move is part of a broader plan to reduce the number of combat forces deployed across multiple fronts while keeping some brigades in a phase of “raising readiness” and training.

It added that reserve forces under the General Staff would later be used as needed.

The report added that brigades deployed in the Gaza Strip and those operating in Lebanon are expected to rotate in the near future, with some units moving to the northern front while others are sent south.

Each brigade, according to Army Radio, will spend around a month in training and readiness activities away from operational duties, even as the Israeli army maintains forces at several positions in southern Lebanon despite an ongoing ceasefire agreement.

Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed more than 4,200 people and injured over 12,000 others since March 2, according to official Lebanese figures.

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 war. During its latest offensive, Israeli forces advanced more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul