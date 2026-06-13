Israeli army claims to kill several Hezbollah members in Lebanon strikes Military says 70 Infrastructure targets hit in last 24 hours

The Israeli army claimed Saturday to have killed several Hezbollah members and struck more than 70 infrastructure targets in southern Lebanon in the last 24 hours amid continued violation of an ongoing ceasefire.

A military statement said that the destroyed infrastructure included buildings allegedly used by the group to launch attacks against Israeli forces and northern Israel.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah on the Israeli claim.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army said that a drone had crashed in southern Lebanon, without causing injuries among soldiers.

The Israeli army continued its daily airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Saturday, killing at least five people, according to Lebanese media.

The Lebanese army said one of its soldiers was seriously injured in a drone strike in southern Lebanon.

Since March 2026, the Israeli army has killed 30 Lebanese soldiers and wounded several others in separate attacks in southern Lebanon, according to the military.

Israel has been waging an offensive on Lebanon since March 2 that has killed over 3,700 people and wounded more than 11,600 others, in addition to displacing over 1 million people.

Despite a ceasefire on April 17, Tel Aviv has continued the offensive through daily shelling and the widespread demolition of homes in dozens of villages.

*Writing by Rasa Evrensel in Istanbul