Israeli army carries out 2 explosions on outskirts of southern Lebanon town Blasts reported near Aita al-Jabal amid continued Israeli military activity in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army carried out two explosions on the outskirts of the town of Aita al-Jabal in southern Lebanon on Saturday morning, Lebanese state media reported.

The explosions occurred near the outskirts of the town, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA), which provided no immediate information about casualties or damage.

An Israeli drone later carried out a strike on the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa at around 8.55 am local time (0555GMT), NNA reported.

A second Israeli drone strike targeted the same town at around 9.40 am local time (0640GMT), according to the agency.

Separately, the Israeli forces set fire to homes in the southern Lebanese town of Beit Yahoun, NNA said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties from the new attacks.

The incidents come amid continued Israeli military activity in southern Lebanon, including airstrikes, artillery shelling, and demolitions in several border areas.

Israel and Lebanon have been engaged in US-led negotiations over security arrangements in southern Lebanon, including Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and measures concerning the Lebanese group Hezbollah’s presence in areas near the border.