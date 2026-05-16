24-year-old Captain Maoz Israel Recanati is 2nd officer whose death Israel announced in past 24 hours in fighting with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon

Israeli army captain killed in drone attack in southern Lebanon 24-year-old Captain Maoz Israel Recanati is 2nd officer whose death Israel announced in past 24 hours in fighting with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon

An Israeli military officer was killed on Saturday when an explosive-laden drone detonated in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli army said in a statement that "24-year-old Captain Maoz Israel Recanati, a platoon commander in the Golani Brigade's 12th Battalion, was killed in clashes in southern Lebanon."

"Recanati was killed by a drone strike. He is the 20th Israeli soldier killed in Lebanon since the start of the war with Iran on February 28 and the 7th since the ceasefire began on April 16," according to Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.

This is the second officer whose death Israel has announced in the past 24 hours in the fighting with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah's drone attacks on Israeli forces operating in southern Lebanon have become a nightmare for Tel Aviv, which now considers them one of "the most complex and dangerous security challenges facing its forces."

The drones launched by Hezbollah against Israeli forces operating in southern Lebanon have become a nightmare for Tel Aviv, which now considers them among "the most complex and dangerous security challenges facing its forces."

Recently, the Israeli government held an emergency consultation with senior security officials to discuss ways to counter the growing threat of Hezbollah drones against the backdrop of escalating casualties among Israeli soldiers.

The Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon and exchanges of fire with Hezbollah despite a ceasefire that was announced on April 17 and later extended until the beginning of July.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed more than 2,896 people, injured over 8,824, and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the country’s population, according to Lebanese officials.