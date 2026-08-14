Warplanes strike area near al-Mansouri as tanks advance, explosions reported despite withdrawal framework

Israeli army attacks southern Lebanon, demolishes buildings despite framework deal Warplanes strike area near al-Mansouri as tanks advance, explosions reported despite withdrawal framework

The Israeli army carried out fresh attacks and demolition operations in southern Lebanon early Friday, accompanied by tank movements, machine-gun fire and artillery shelling, despite a framework agreement providing for its withdrawal.

Israeli warplanes struck the Masha al-Mansouri area, while forces dropped explosive-filled canisters and opened machine-gun fire on the outskirts of Majdal Zoun and al-Mansouri and in surrounding valleys, Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The towns of Beit Yahoun, Haddatha and Kounine in the Bint Jbeil district were rocked by a "series of large explosions whose echoes were heard in coastal villages," the agency said.

The explosions coincided with continued flights by Israeli warplanes and drones over the area.

NNA also reported movements by Israeli military vehicles and tanks advancing toward Haddatha.

The tank advance was accompanied by "machine-gun sweeps toward the town and the landing of an artillery shell," it added.

Under US sponsorship, Beirut and Tel Aviv signed a framework agreement on June 26 calling for Israel's gradual withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territory in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of armed groups, including Hezbollah.

Israel has continued its offensive against Lebanon, which began March 2, killing 4,335 people, injuring 12,277 and displacing more than 1 million residents, according to Lebanese authorities.

Israel currently occupies parts of southern Lebanon, with its military presence extending as far as about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory in some areas.