Israeli army arrests 7 Palestinians, assaults 2 in occupied West Bank raids

The Israeli army arrested seven Palestinians and assaulted two others Wednesday during raids across the occupied West Bank, while installing a gate on the only road leading to three Palestinian homes under siege by Israeli forces and occupiers in Qusra, according to Palestinian sources.

The Palestinian Prisoner Society, a non-governmental organization, said in a statement that Israeli forces arrested three Palestinians in Jenin province, including a woman and a man with a disability resulting from a previous Israeli gunshot wound, after raiding and searching their homes.

In Qalqilya province, Israeli forces arrested a Palestinian from the town of Azzun after raiding the town and searching his home.

Israeli forces also arrested a young Palestinian man from the Dheisheh refugee camp south of Bethlehem, while Israeli occupiers stole several sheep belonging to a Palestinian in the town of Al-Ubeidiya east of the province, local sources told Anadolu.

In Hebron province, Israeli forces arrested two Palestinians from the town of Adh-Dhahiriya and Al-Fawwar refugee camp after raiding their homes. One of them is a former detainee, while local sources told Anadolu that Israeli soldiers assaulted both men during the arrests.

Israeli forces also raided the town of Beit Ummar in Hebron, searched several homes and assaulted Palestinians, according to the sources.

The Israeli army also closed the iron gate between Al-Arroub refugee camp and Beit Ummar, north of Hebron, preventing Palestinians from using the route connecting the two areas.

The Israeli army also installed a gate on the only road leading to three Palestinian homes besieged by Israeli forces and occupiers in the Ras al-Ain area of Qusra town, south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, isolating them from their surroundings.

Qusra Mayor Abdul Azim al-Wadi said that the Israeli army is worsening the suffering of the residents as the siege entered its 18th consecutive day, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Wadi said the families were suffering from shortages of food and medicine amid the continued closure of the area and restrictions on residents’ movement.

Separately, the Jerusalem Governorate said Israeli forces closed the main Bir Nabala road in the town of Bir Nabala, northwest of occupied Jerusalem.

The governorate also reported that Israeli forces raided and searched the homes of two former Palestinian prisoners, Mohammed Fahmi Farroukh and Amir Nader Farroukh, in the Silwan neighborhood of the occupied East Jerusalem.

The occupied West Bank has seen a steady escalation in Israeli army raids and attacks by Israeli occupiers against Palestinians since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza in October 2023.