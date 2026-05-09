2 former prisoners among those arrested, as Israeli army storms city of Nablus

Israeli army arrests 3 Palestinians in occupied West Bank 2 former prisoners among those arrested, as Israeli army storms city of Nablus

The Israeli army stormed the city of Nablus in the northern part of the occupied West Bank on Saturday and arrested three Palestinians, including two former prisoners.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli forces entered Nablus through the Huwara checkpoint to the south and Checkpoint 17 to the north, deploying around the Old City.

Tariq Jaber and Imad al-Masimi, both former prisoners, were among those arrested, WAFA added.

The Israeli army also conducted field interrogations of several Palestinians during the raid.

The occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, has seen a surge in Israeli military operations, including raids, arrests, shootings, and excessive use of force, alongside rising attacks by Israeli occupiers on Palestinians and their property.

Attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers have killed at least 1,155 Palestinians, wounded about 11,750, and led to the arrest of nearly 22,000 since October 2023, according to official Palestinian figures.

* Writing by Serdar Dincel in Istanbul.