8 Palestinians have been injured in Israeli occupier attacks throughout the occupied West Bank territories

Israeli army arrests 11 Palestinians, including woman, in occupied West Bank 8 Palestinians have been injured in Israeli occupier attacks throughout the occupied West Bank territories

The Israeli army arrested 11 Palestinians, including a woman, during raids across the occupied West Bank, including Jerusalem, early Wednesday.

In Qalqilya, Israeli forces arrested three Palestinians, while three others were arrested in Bethlehem governorate, according to the Prisoners' Media Office.

A woman was also arrested from Iktaba village east of Tulkarem, a Palestinian from Jaba south of Jenin and two young men in Qusra village south of Nablus.

In northwest of occupied Jerusalem, Israeli forces arrested a Palestinian academic from the town of Biddu.

The army also raided dozens of homes in Madama village south of Nablus, subjecting residents to field interrogations, with no arrests reported.

Separately, eight Palestinians were injured in occupier attacks on homes and property in the Hebron and Nablus governorates.

In Yatta south of Hebron, armed occupiers attacked homes and farmland in the Wadi al-Rakhim and Khallet al-Hummus areas, injuring four Palestinians with pepper gas and uprooting about 60 trees, activist Osama Makhamra said. Occupiers also closed a road linking the two areas, he added.

In Burin village south of Nablus, occupiers from the Yitzhar settlement attacked a resident's home, assaulted a man and three of his sons and smashed two vehicles, Burin village council head Ibrahim Imran said.

Since Oct. 8, 2023, Israeli escalation by the army and occupiers in the West Bank has killed 1,173 Palestinians, wounded 12,666, led to the arrest of about 23,000 and displaced 33,000, according to official Palestinian figures.

Palestinians warn that the attacks are paving the way for Israel to formally annex the West Bank, which would end the possibility of establishing an independent Palestinian state under UN resolutions.

Israel was established in 1948 on lands occupied by armed Zionist groups, and in 1967 occupied the remaining Palestinian territories, including the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and the eastern part of Jerusalem.



*Writing by Lina Altawell in Istanbul