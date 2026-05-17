Israeli airstrikes kill 8, injure 15 in southern Lebanon

At least eight people were killed, including two children, and 15 others were injured in Israeli airstrikes on Sunday in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said a child was among three people killed in strikes targeting the town of Tayr Falsay in Tyre. Eight people were also wounded, including three children.

Two more people were killed, including a child, and three others were injured in attacks in Tayr Debba in Tyre, the ministry said.

Three people were also killed in a separate attack in the town of Jouaiya in Tyre.

Israeli strikes also injured two people in the town of Zrarieh in Sidon and two others in Jibchit in the Nabatieh district.

The attacks were the latest violations of a fragile ceasefire that went into effect on April 17 and was later extended until the beginning of July.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed nearly 3,000 people, injured more than 9,000, and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the country’s population, according to Lebanese officials.