Israeli airstrikes kill 12, wound dozens in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire Israeli bombardment caused 'severe damage' to Hiram Hospital in Tyre city, Health Ministry says

At least 12 people were killed and dozens of others injured on Sunday in Israeli strikes targeting towns and villages across southern Lebanon, in the latest violations of an ongoing ceasefire, according to Lebanese authorities and media.

The Health Ministry said four people were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting the town of Al-Abbassiyah in the Tyre district.

The ministry added that eight more people were also killed and 16 others injured in several strikes that hit the town of Deir al-Zahrani in Nabatieh.

Three others, including two children, were also wounded in an airstrike in the town of Ansar.

The ministry said early Sunday that 13 health care workers were injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting the vicinity of Hiram Hospital in Tyre.

The bombardment also caused “severe damage after the hospital sustained damage in earlier Israeli attacks,” the ministry said.

It called on the international community to “put an end to the escalating Israeli attacks, which are expanding without regard for international humanitarian law, UN resolutions, and international norms.”

The attacks came as the Israeli army escalated its assaults across Lebanon amid daily violations of a fragile ceasefire agreement in place since mid-April.

Since March 2, the Israeli attacks have killed more than 3,400 people, injured 10,129 others, and displaced over 1.6 million, according to the Lebanese officials.

*Writing by Serdar Dincel and Rania Abushamala in Istanbul