Airstrikes hit 4 residential apartments, casualties include women and children, according to medical sources - Attack on apartment in Labad Building on Intelligence Street in northwestern Gaza City kills 5 members of same family

Israeli airstrikes kill 11 Palestinians in Gaza City Airstrikes hit 4 residential apartments, casualties include women and children, according to medical sources - Attack on apartment in Labad Building on Intelligence Street in northwestern Gaza City kills 5 members of same family

Eleven Palestinians were killed, five from the same family, and dozens wounded, including women and children, in simultaneous Israeli airstrikes early Thursday targeting residential apartments across Gaza City, according to medical sources.

The latest strikes come as Israel continues to violate a ceasefire agreement in force in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 10, 2025.

Medical sources told Anadolu that Abdul Rahman Shaat, 34, died from wounds sustained earlier in the day in an Israeli airstrike that targeted the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood southwest of Gaza City.

The Israeli army also destroyed a house in the town of al-Zawayda in the central Gaza Strip after issuing a prior warning to evacuate an entire residential block. The attack damaged neighboring houses and caused panic among residents and displaced people.

Eyewitnesses and local sources told Anadolu that an Israeli warplane targeted the Darwish family home near the Abu Ubaida Mosque in the town, completely destroying it. No casualties were reported.

Another Palestinian was killed and three others wounded when an Israeli drone targeted a gathering of civilians near a gas station in the Al-Daraj neighborhood east of Gaza City.

Earlier Thursday, nine bodies and dozens of wounded were received at Al-Shifa Hospital, an Anadolu correspondent at the scene reported, citing medical sources.

Some of the bodies arrived dismembered, while others were severely burned, the sources added.

According to eyewitnesses, an airstrike on an apartment in the Labad Building on Intelligence Street in northwestern Gaza City killed five members of the same family -- a man, his wife and three children. A young girl from the family was wounded and taken to the hospital.

In the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood south of the city, a man and his wife were killed and several others were wounded, one of them critically, after an airstrike targeted an apartment in the Al-Israa 1 Building, eyewitnesses said.

Another Palestinian was killed and dozens of others were injured in an airstrike on a house belonging to the Mhanna family in the Al-Shati Refugee Camp west of Gaza City. Local sources said the strike triggered a large fire that spread to neighboring homes in the densely populated area.

In the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood north of the city, one Palestinian was killed and others were wounded when an airstrike hit an apartment in the Al-Ghoul Building, causing a fire, according to eyewitnesses.

Witnesses said the raids caused widespread destruction to the targeted buildings and their surroundings and sparked panic among residents after midnight.

Israel's genocide in Gaza since October 2023 has killed nearly 73,000 Palestinians and injured more than 173,000, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian figures.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, the Israeli army has killed 936 Palestinians and injured 2,903 in near-daily attacks, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

*Writing by Mohammad Sio and Rasa Evrensel in Istanbul