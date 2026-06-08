Iranian official reports partial damage to industrial complex; no casualties confirmed, with further details awaited

Israeli airstrike hits Iranian petrochemical facility, says official Iranian official reports partial damage to industrial complex; no casualties confirmed, with further details awaited

An Israeli airstrike targeted a petrochemical firm in Mahshahr, southwestern Iran on Monday, causing partial damage to the industrial complex, according to Iranian officials.

According to the Mehr News Agency, Valiollah Hayati, deputy governor for security affairs in Khuzestan province, told reporters: “A few minutes ago, the Karun Mahshahr Petrochemical Company was attacked by the Zionist enemy, and part of this industrial complex was damaged as a result of the projectiles hitting it.”

According to Hayati, no casualties or injuries were reported in the airstrike.

He added: “Further details about the extent of damage as well as possible casualties will be announced.”

Following the airstrike, the Mahshahr Petrochemical Special Economic Zone Organization announced the emergency evacuation of day-shift employees, Iran’s IRNA news agency reported.

The Israeli army later announced that the Israeli air force had targeted several sites at the petrochemical complex, adding that further details would follow.

Iran launched missiles toward northern Israel late Sunday in its first such bombardment since a fragile April ceasefire, following Israeli strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs earlier in the day.

The escalation came hours after an Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs killed at least two people and injured 11.