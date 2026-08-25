Israeli airstrike, artillery shelling hit southern Lebanon despite US-mediated deal Israeli forces also erect earth barriers near populated areas, Lebanese media says

Israeli army forces carried out an airstrike and artillery shelling in southern Lebanon early Tuesday, and erected new earth barriers in the area, in the latest violation of a US-mediated framework agreement, Lebanese media reported.

Israeli warplanes struck the course of the Litani River below the Deir Mar Mima monastery in the town of Deir Mimas at around 4 am local time (0100GMT), according to Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA).

Separately, the town of Markaba in the Marjayoun district came under Israeli artillery shelling as Israeli military vehicles were seen moving in the town, the agency said.

NNA also reported that Israeli forces stationed in Kfar Kila and Tall al-Nahhas erected an earth barrier at the Deir Mimas-Burj al-Muluk-Kfar Kila junction toward Tall al-Nahhas, around 150 meters (492 feet) from inhabited homes in Burj al-Muluk.

Israeli forces erected another earth barrier at the Deir Mimas-Burj al-Muluk-Houra junction toward the Houra area, it added.

The violations come amid continuing tensions between Israel and Lebanon following the outbreak of a new round of hostilities on March 2.

Israel has launched extensive attacks on Lebanon since March 2, claiming they targeted Hezbollah, while the group responded with attacks against Israel, effectively ending the ceasefire that had been in place since November 2024.

​​​​​​​US-led diplomatic efforts led to the signing of a framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon in June, which provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territory in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army there and the disarmament of armed groups.