Analysis indicates possible damage to hangar at Ramat David Air Force Base following latest escalation with Iran

Israeli air base hit in recent Iranian missile strikes, satellite images suggest Analysis indicates possible damage to hangar at Ramat David Air Force Base following latest escalation with Iran

A hangar at Ramat David Air Force Base in northern Israel may have been hit during recent Iranian missile attacks, satellite imagery analyzed by an Israeli monitoring company showed.



A low-resolution image taken by Soar on Monday “shows a dark spot where the hangar was located,” compared with imagery from June 5, the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said Tuesday.



The analysis suggested the hangar “may have been hit during the escalation with Iran.” However, the report said it remains unclear what was inside the structure at the time of the apparent impact or the extent of any damage.



The Israeli army has not commented on the report.



Iran’s military said Sunday that it targeted Israel’s Ramat David Airbase with ballistic missiles, describing the strike as a response to Israeli attacks against civilians in southern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs.



Tensions escalated on Sunday when Israel bombed the Lebanese capital despite an ongoing ceasefire, prompting Iran to launch missiles at northern Israel in retaliation, with Israel responding with several waves of airstrikes against Iran.



The escalation continued into Monday, but Iran's military later said it had halted attacks on Israel while warning of a “crushing” response if Israeli strikes on Lebanon continued.



Since the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in late February, the region has remained tense, leading to Iranian retaliation against Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets.



A temporary ceasefire was reached on April 8, but negotiations later stalled amid disputes over its implementation and subsequent regional developments.