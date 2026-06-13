Sources say Israel prepares to reduce attacks deep inside Lebanon, but will continue strikes in south

Israel won’t withdraw from southern Lebanon under US-Iran understandings: Israeli media Sources say Israel prepares to reduce attacks deep inside Lebanon, but will continue strikes in south

Israel will not withdraw from the so-called “security zone” in southern Lebanon as part of anticipated understandings between the US and Iran, Israeli security sources said Saturday.

“The security establishment is preparing for possible instructions from the political leadership to halt the ground offensive in southern Lebanon, given the emerging agreement between Washington and Tehran,” the public broadcaster KAN said, citing the sources.

According to the sources, Tel Aviv is also preparing to reduce its attacks deep inside Lebanese territory for fears they could jeopardize the US-Iran agreement.

“Military operations, however, will continue with a greater focus in the south,” the sources said.

“The Israeli army will not withdraw from the security zone in southern Lebanon,” they added.

The Israeli army has continued a deadly offensive in Lebanon since March 2, killing more than 3,700 people, injuring 11,600 others and displacing over 1.5 million people, according to Lebanese officials.

The military also advanced more than 10 kilometers (6 miles) into Lebanese territory, creating what Tel Aviv calls a “security zone.”

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to hold a Security Cabinet meeting on Sunday to discuss the anticipated US-Iran agreement.

According to the daily Yedioth Ahronoth, the meeting will review the regional implications of the agreement between Washington and Tehran.

US President Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform early Saturday that a deal with Iran is scheduled to be signed on Sunday.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose country has been mediating between the US and Iran, also said the deal could be finalized in the next 24 hours.

Iran, however, said the agreement will not be signed on Sunday, but may be inked in the coming days.

The region has remained on edge since the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in late February, triggering Iranian retaliation against Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s key energy chokepoints.