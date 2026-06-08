Sirens sounded across greater Tel Aviv area and central and southern Israel before interception

Israel temporarily closes its airspace after intercepting missile from Yemen Sirens sounded across greater Tel Aviv area and central and southern Israel before interception

Israel temporarily closed its airspace Monday after intercepting a missile launched from Yemen, according to Channel 12.

The Israeli army said it intercepted the missile after sirens sounded across the greater Tel Aviv area as well as parts of central and southern Israel.

The Israeli Home Front Command had earlier issued warnings following the detection of the missile launch.

Channel 12 later reported that Israeli authorities decided to temporarily shut the country’s airspace following the incident.

The developments came amid heightened regional tensions after Iran launched several missile barrages toward northern Israel late Sunday following an Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Israel later launched strikes on western and central Iran, with explosions reported in several Iranian cities, including Tehran, Isfahan and Tabriz.