Israel strikes near hospital, demolishes homes in southern Lebanon despite framework deal Drone strikes hit Nabatieh, Bint Jbeil as military continues demolition operations in south

Israeli forces carried out fresh airstrikes and home demolitions in southern Lebanon on Thursday, despite a framework agreement signed last week between Beirut and Tel Aviv for a phased Israeli withdrawal.

According to Lebanon’s state news agency NNA, an Israeli drone struck near Ghandour Hospital in the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa in Nabatieh district.

In Bint Jbeil district, Israeli warplanes launched an airstrike on the town of Braashit, though there was no immediate word on casualties or material damage.

Israeli forces also carried out what NNA described as violent demolition operations targeting several homes in the town of Hadatha, while another large explosion was reported near the towns of Kounine and Tayri in the same district.

In Tyre, Israeli reconnaissance drones were seen flying at low altitude over the city of Tyre and surrounding areas.

The Israeli army did not immediately comment on the strikes or demolition operations. It usually claims to target Hezbollah fighters and infrastructure, although Lebanese authorities say many of the casualties have been civilians.

The attacks came despite a US-sponsored framework agreement signed on June 26 between Lebanon and Israel, which provides for a phased Israeli withdrawal from all Lebanese territory, beginning with two unspecified pilot zones.

The agreement, however, does not set a timetable for the withdrawal and links it to the Lebanese army assuming full and effective security responsibility in evacuated areas, alongside the disarmament of all non-state armed groups, particularly Hezbollah.

Lebanese officials have described the agreement as a first step toward restoring state sovereignty across all territory and facilitating the return of displaced residents.

Hezbollah has rejected the deal as “non-existent” and “humiliating,” saying any attempt to link Israeli withdrawal to the group’s disarmament crosses “red lines.”

According to the latest official Lebanese figures, Israeli attacks on the country since March 2 have killed 4,298 people and wounded 12,196 others.

*Writing by Sahin Demir in Istanbul