Israel strike kills 2 Palestinians in new Gaza truce violation Drone strikes group of civilians in northern Gaza, witnesses say

Two Palestinians were killed and a third was seriously injured in an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, marking another violation of a ceasefire in effect since last October, a medical source said.

According to witnesses, an Israeli drone struck a group of civilians near the Umm al-Fahm School, where hundreds of displaced people have sheltered in the northern town of Beit Lahia.

The medical source said two young men were killed and a third sustained serious injuries in the strike.

Local sources said the attack took place in an area outside the territory the Israeli army continues to occupy inside Gaza.

Since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, Israeli attacks have killed at least 1,041 people and injured 3,372 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The ceasefire was reached after two years of a genocidal war launched by Israel on Oct. 8, 2023.



The offensive killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and wounded over 173,000 others while destroying about 90% of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure, with the UN estimating reconstruction costs at roughly $70 billion.

*Writing by Serdar Dincel in Istanbul