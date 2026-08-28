No information has yet been released regarding damage, casualties resulting from strike

Israel says it carried out airstrike in West Bank city of Jenin No information has yet been released regarding damage, casualties resulting from strike

The Israeli army on Friday announced that its forces had carried out an airstrike targeting several Palestinians in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

In a brief statement, the army said Israeli warplanes had “precisely struck” several people -- it did not say exactly how many -- in the city.

It provided no further details about the identities of those targeted or the outcome of the attack.

There was no immediate response by Palestinian sources regarding casualties resulting from the reported strike.