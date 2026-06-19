Israel, Hezbollah agreed to ceasefire was set to take effect at 4 pm local time (1300GMT) Friday, senior US official tells Anadolu

Israel says ceasefire with Hezbollah to hold if group complies, army to remain in southern Lebanon Israel, Hezbollah agreed to ceasefire was set to take effect at 4 pm local time (1300GMT) Friday, senior US official tells Anadolu

Ceasefire announcement came after at least 31 people killed in series of Israeli airstrikes in southern, eastern Lebanon since early Friday

Israel said Friday a ceasefire with Hezbollah will remain in effect as long as the Lebanese group complies with it, while the Israeli army will remain deployed in southern Lebanon, according to Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.

An Israeli official said the ceasefire arrangement allows the Israeli army to stay in southern Lebanon and act against “emerging threats.”

“If Hezbollah doesn’t attack, we won’t attack them. If they attack us, we will respond,” the official said, according to the daily.

Israel and Hezbollah have agreed to a ceasefire was set to take effect at 4 pm local time (1300GMT) Friday, a senior US official confirmed to Anadolu earlier.

The official did not provide further details about the agreement.

The ceasefire announcement came after at least 31 people were killed and several others injured in a series of Israeli airstrikes in southern and eastern Lebanon since early Friday, marking the deadliest escalation since the US and Iran signed an agreement aimed at ending war on multiple fronts, including Lebanon.

Four Israeli soldiers were also killed in a Hezbollah attack in southern Lebanon.