West Bank has seen increase in attacks by Israeli forces, occupiers against Palestinians since October 2023

Israel orders demolition of 9 Palestinian homes in Hebron amid West Bank escalation West Bank has seen increase in attacks by Israeli forces, occupiers against Palestinians since October 2023

Israeli authorities on Thursday issued demolition orders for nine inhabited Palestinian homes in the West Bank city of Hebron, in the latest home demolitions in the occupied territory.



Local sources said the demolition notices were issued for nine homes in the Qanan Niyas area of Al-Shuyukh town, northeast of Hebron on claims of building without permits in Area C.



According to the sources, Israeli authorities had issued stop-work orders to the homeowners about a month ago for lacking permits despite the submission of the necessary documents for obtaining permits.



Israel frequently demolishes Palestinian structures on the grounds that they were built without permits in Area C, which remains under full Israeli civil, administrative under the Oslo II agreement.



In 2025, Israel demolished more than 1,267 Palestinian structures on the grounds of unlicensed construction, according to the Israeli anti-settlement group B’Tselem, the highest since the organization began documenting demolitions in 2006.



Under the accord, the West Bank was divided into Areas A, B and C. Area A is under full Palestinian control, while Area B falls under Palestinian civil administration and Israeli security control.



Area C, which comprises around 60% of the West Bank, remains under full Israeli control. Israel restricts construction and land development there without permits that Palestinians say are nearly impossible to obtain.



The demolition of homes is considered inconsistent with international humanitarian law, as the Fourth Geneva Convention prohibits the destruction of civilian property except in cases of imperative military necessity.



Meanwhile, Israeli forces arrested a Palestinian man after being assaulted by occupiers in the Masafer Yatta area south of Hebron, according to anti-settlement activist Osama Makhamreh.



Makhamreh said Israeli occupiers attempted to assault local residents in the Khirbet Shaab Al-Butm community in Masafer Yatta before army forces raided the area and arrested the Palestinian man.



Separately, an Israeli military vehicle attempted to run over two young Palestinians at the entrance to the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron, without causing injuries.



A video circulating on social media appeared to show an Israeli military vehicle driving toward the two men at the town’s entrance.



Since October 2023, the occupied West Bank has witnessed an increase in attacks by Israeli occupiers and military forces against Palestinians and their property, including arson, land bulldozing and preventing farmers from accessing their land, particularly in areas near illegal settlements and outposts.



On June 10, Amnesty International accused Israel of leading and supporting a campaign of “ethnic cleansing” against Palestinians in the West Bank, saying the arming of thousands of occupiers had contributed to the escalation.​​​​​​​



Since Oct. 8, 2023, the Israeli escalation in the West Bank has killed 1,169 Palestinians and injured 12,666 others, while around 23,000 have been arrested and 33,000 displaced, according to official Palestinian figures.

*Writing by Rasa Evrensel in Istanbul