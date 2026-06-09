Thousands of patients have referrals for treatment abroad, but only 1,204 have been able to leave Gaza, ministry says

Israel obstructs travel of 17,000 Gazan patients for treatment: Health Ministry Thousands of patients have referrals for treatment abroad, but only 1,204 have been able to leave Gaza, ministry says

Gaza’s Health Ministry accused Israel on Tuesday of obstructing the departure of more than 17,000 Palestinians for medical treatment abroad, warning that deaths could rise among patients waiting for care.

“The number of documented medical referrals had reached 17,757 as of May 20,” acting Deputy Health Minister Maher Shamiya said at a news conference at Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City.

He said only 3,226 people have been able to leave through the Rafah and Kerem Shalom (Karam Abu Salem) crossings, including 1,204 patients.

Gaza’s health sector is suffering a broad collapse following Israel’s two-year war, which has caused extensive destruction to hospitals and health infrastructure, along with severe shortages of medicine, fuel and medical supplies.

The Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt was partially reopened in February, as part of the first phase of a US-sponsored ceasefire agreement, after a 20-month closure following the Israeli army’s takeover of the terminal in May 2024.

The crossing was closed again in late February following the outbreak of the war with Iran, before limited operations later resumed in March and April.

The crossing has operated on a very limited basis for pedestrians only since May 21, allowing dozens of patients, wounded people and humanitarian cases to pass each day under strict Israeli oversight, while thousands of cases remain stranded inside Gaza waiting to travel.

Shamiya said the wide gap between the number of patients who need treatment and those allowed to leave reflects a “dangerous humanitarian gap,” worsening patients’ suffering and increasing daily deaths among them.

“Israel bears the primary responsibility for the crisis,” Shamiya said, pointing to lengthy security vetting procedures and reduced travel days through the crossings as causes of the sharp drop in departures.

Travel through the Rafah land crossing with Egypt has become limited, at best, to three days a week, while only one day has been allocated for medical evacuations to Egypt through the Kerem Shalom crossing with Israel, Shamiya said.

“The measures reflect a systematic policy to obstruct patients’ access to specialized health services outside the Gaza Strip,” he said.

“Rehabilitating and equipping Gaza’s hospitals and health facilities would reduce the need to refer large numbers of patients for treatment outside the enclave,” he added.

Israel has blockaded the Gaza Strip since 2007. About 1.5 million Palestinians out of roughly 2.4 million in the enclave are now homeless in catastrophic conditions after the genocidal war destroyed their homes.

The Israeli war since October 2023 has killed nearly 73,000 Palestinians and wounded more than 173,000.

*Writing by Lina Altawell in Istanbul