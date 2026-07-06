Israel, Lebanon hold US-mediated talks on trial withdrawal from 2 border villages: Report Israeli media says contacts focus on defining ‘Hezbollah-free zone’ ahead of phased Israeli pullout ​​​​​​

Israeli and Lebanese military officers have begun US-mediated talks to establish clear criteria for a “Hezbollah-free zone” ahead of a planned trial Israeli withdrawal from two villages in southern Lebanon, Israel’s public broadcaster KAN reported Sunday.

Citing unnamed Israeli security sources, KAN said the contacts are aimed at preventing misunderstandings that could hinder implementation of the agreement, particularly following previous disputes over the definition of such areas.

In parallel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a security consultation on Sunday with senior defense officials to discuss developments on the Lebanese front and the planned withdrawal.

According to an unnamed Israeli official cited by the broadcaster, Israel is awaiting confirmation from the Lebanese army and the US Central Command (CENTCOM) that Lebanese forces are ready to deploy and assume control of the designated areas before the withdrawal begins.

The official said Israel has not yet started withdrawing from the two “pilot” areas and that the move is expected to begin in the coming weeks if the necessary arrangements are completed.

Under a US-mediated framework agreement signed by Israel and Lebanon on June 26, Israel agreed to carry out a gradual withdrawal from Lebanese territory, beginning with two trial areas.

The agreement does not set a specific timetable for a full Israeli withdrawal and links further redeployments to the Lebanese army assuming full security responsibility in the evacuated areas and the disarmament of non-state armed groups, in an apparent reference to Hezbollah.

Israel has continued military operations in Lebanon since March 2, killing more than 4,300 people and injuring over 12,000 others, according to official figures.

Israeli forces also continue to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 war, while advancing more than 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory during the latest offensive.