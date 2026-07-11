Israeli forces hit several towns in south as framework agreement calls for phased withdrawal from Lebanese territory

Israel launches fresh airstrikes in southern Lebanon, injuring 7 despite US-brokered deal Israeli forces hit several towns in south as framework agreement calls for phased withdrawal from Lebanese territory

The Israeli military launched a fresh wave of airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Saturday, injuring seven people despite a US-brokered framework agreement between Beirut and Tel Aviv, Lebanese state media reported.

Three airstrikes on the southern Lebanese town of al-Mansouri, in the Tyre district, injured seven people, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Israeli forces also blew up homes in the town of Houla in the southern Nabatieh district, the agency said.

A separate Israeli drone strike targeted the town of Kfar Tebnit, according to the NNA.

The agency also reported that Israeli forces set fires in the southern border town of Khiam, with the blazes believed to have spread to what remained of homes in several neighborhoods as Israeli troops continued military operations inside the town.

It added that thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from multiple locations while Israeli forces carried out extensive machine-gun fire across the area.

The attacks came despite Lebanon and Israel signing a US-sponsored framework agreement last month that provides for a phased Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory.

Since March 2, more than 4,300 people have been killed and over 12,200 others injured in Israeli attacks on Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Israeli forces continue to occupy parts of southern Lebanon, including areas held for decades and others seized during the 2023–2024 war. In the latest offensive, Israeli troops advanced more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory.