Israeli strike killed head of Jabalia refugee camp's police station along with several police officers, Palestinian officials say

Israel kills 8 Palestinians, including police chief, in Gaza Israeli strike killed head of Jabalia refugee camp's police station along with several police officers, Palestinian officials say

Eight Palestinians, including the director of the police station in Jabalia refugee camp, several police officers, and a woman, were killed Tuesday in a series of Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian officials.

The strikes came amid continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025.

The bodies of six Palestinians, including a woman, were taken to Al-Shifa Medical Complex and the American field hospital after an Israeli strike near Shadia School in the Al-Falouja area west of Jabalia refugee camp, a medical source told Anadolu.

In a statement, the Gaza Interior Ministry said those killed included Col. Mohammed Marwan Salem, director of the Jabalia refugee camp police station, along with several police officers and personnel, after an Israeli strike targeted a police post in the area.

An Israeli drone struck the police post in an area crowded with tents sheltering displaced Palestinians and temporary evacuation centers, witnesses told Anadolu.

In a separate incident earlier Tuesday, one Palestinian was killed and three others were wounded when an Israeli drone struck a tent housing displaced people near the Tayba Towers area west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, a medical source told Anadolu.

The identity of the person killed in that strike was not immediately available, and the conditions of the wounded were unknown.

In another incident, the same source said child Moataz Abu Shaar was killed by Israeli army gunfire in the Al-Mawasi area of Rafah in southern Gaza.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, Israeli attacks since the ceasefire began have killed 1,108 Palestinians and injured 3,578 others as of Monday.

Since Israel's genocide began on Oct. 8, 2023, more than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 173,000 injured, according to the ministry. Palestinian authorities say about 90% of Gaza's civilian infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.

