Israeli ceasefire violations have killed 1,254 Palestinians and injured 4,121 others since Oct. 10, 2025, Health Ministry says

Israel kills 4 more Palestinians in Gaza as death toll reaches 73,381 Israeli ceasefire violations have killed 1,254 Palestinians and injured 4,121 others since Oct. 10, 2025, Health Ministry says

Israel killed four more Palestinians in Gaza over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll from the genocide to 73,381, the Health Ministry said Wednesday.

In its daily statistical report, the ministry said hospitals received the bodies of four Palestinians, including two who succumbed to earlier injuries and two whose bodies were recovered from beneath the rubble. One new injury was also reported.

The ministry did not provide details about the deaths or the injury. The Israeli army, meanwhile, continues to violate the ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, carrying out daily bombardments.

A number of victims remain trapped under the rubble and on roads, beyond the reach of ambulance and civil defense crews, the ministry said.

Israeli violations of the ceasefire have killed 1,254 Palestinians and injured 4,121 others, according to the ministry.

The overall toll from Israel’s genocide since Oct. 8, 2023, has risen to 73,381 killed and 174,231 injured, it added.

In addition to causing mass casualties, most of them women and children, Israel has destroyed around 90% of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure. The UN estimates that reconstruction will cost about $70 billion.