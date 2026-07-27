At least 1,203 Palestinians killed, 3,900 injured by Israeli fire since ceasefire, ministry says

Israel kills 3 more Palestinians in Gaza, death toll nears 73,350: Health Ministry At least 1,203 Palestinians killed, 3,900 injured by Israeli fire since ceasefire, ministry says

Israeli forces killed three more Palestinians over the past 24 hours in the Gaza Strip, raising the death toll from Israel’s genocide since October 2023 to 73,329, the Health Ministry said Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said hospitals in the enclave received three bodies, including two killed by Israeli fire and a third who died of previous wounds.

The ministry said 12 injured people were also transferred to hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of injuries to 174,009.

Separately, eight Palestinians, including three fishermen, were injured by Israeli fire in Gaza on Monday, according to medics.

A medical source said two Palestinians were wounded, including one seriously, after an Israeli drone targeted a civilian gathering near Al-Qarara Bridge, north of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Three people, including a girl, were also injured by Israeli fire in Al-Mawasi, southwest of Khan Younis, the source added.

In Gaza City, another medical source said three fishermen were wounded after they came under fire from Israeli forces off the city’s coast.

According to witnesses, Israeli gunboats chased fishing boats while they were operating off Gaza port at dawn Monday and opened heavy fire, injuring three fishermen.

Israel imposes strict restrictions on fishing in the Gaza Strip and has prevented fishermen from sailing since the start of its genocide on Oct. 8, 2023. Dozens continue to fish despite the risks amid worsening living conditions.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army continued to expand areas under its occupation east of Gaza City, as military vehicles moved overnight around the Al-Sanafour intersection east of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood and pushed the concrete blocks marking the “Yellow Line” dozens of meters west along Salah al-Din Street, according to local sources and eyewitnesses.

The “Yellow Line” is a virtual line defined under ceasefire understandings reached in October 2025. It is marked by yellow concrete blocks and separates areas from which the Israeli army withdrew from those it still occupies in the Gaza Strip.

Despite the ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, the Israeli army has continued its daily attacks in Gaza, killing at least 1,203 Palestinians and injuring 3,900 others.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​The ceasefire agreement was reached after two years of genocide launched by Israel on Oct. 8, 2023, which has caused widespread destruction affecting 90% of civilian infrastructure, with reconstruction costs estimated by the UN at around $70 billion.