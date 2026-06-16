Israeli drone targets gathering north of Nuseirat refugee camp in new violation of ceasefire in place since October 2025

Israel kills 2 Palestinians in strike on civilians in central Gaza Israeli drone targets gathering north of Nuseirat refugee camp in new violation of ceasefire in place since October 2025

Two Palestinians were killed on Tuesday in an Israeli drone strike targeting a gathering of civilians north of the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, medical sources and eyewitnesses said.



The strike came amid continuing Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement that has been in effect in the enclave since Oct. 10, 2025.



The bodies of two Palestinians were brought to Al-Awda Medical Complex north of Nuseirat after they were targeted by an Israeli drone, medical sources told Anadolu.



An Israeli drone struck a gathering of civilians on Jules Street north of the Nuseirat refugee camp, killing two Palestinians at the scene, eyewitnesses said.



Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement have killed 997 Palestinians and wounded 3,152 others, according to Gaza Health Ministry figures released on Tuesday.



Since Israel began its war on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 8, 2023, more than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 173,000 wounded, in addition to widespread destruction affecting 90% of the enclave's civilian infrastructure.

*Writing by Lina Altawell in Istanbul