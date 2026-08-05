Israel issues evacuation warning for south Lebanon village for 1st time in nearly 6 weeks Army tells residents of Mansouri to leave immediately, citing alleged Hezbollah ceasefire violations

The Israeli army issued an evacuation warning Wednesday for residents of the southern Lebanese village of Mansouri, saying it planned to conduct military operations in the area. It was the first such warning in nearly six weeks.

In a post on the US social media platform X, Israeli military Arabic-language spokesperson Lt. Col. Ella Waweya urged residents to “leave your homes immediately and move at least 1,000 meters north of the village to open areas.”

She claimed the warning was issued “in light of Hezbollah’s violation of the ceasefire agreement,” without providing details about the alleged violations.

Waweya said the Israeli army would “act forcefully against Hezbollah” in the area while claiming it did not intend to harm civilians.

The warning said anyone near Hezbollah members, facilities or military equipment would be putting their lives at risk.

It was Israel’s first evacuation warning for residents of southern Lebanon since June 14.