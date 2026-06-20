Israel halts fire but keeps forces in areas it occupies in southern Lebanon: Report Move came on instructions of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, Israel’s Channel 12 claims, citing sources

The Israeli army has halted fire in Lebanon while keeping its forces in areas it seized inside southern Lebanese territory, Israeli media reported on Saturday, amid continued tensions along the border despite a ceasefire and the US-Iran agreement.

Israel’s Channel 12 said the move came on the instructions of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz.

Citing unnamed Israeli sources, the broadcaster claimed that the army “stopped firing in Lebanon but is not withdrawing from the areas it occupied there.”

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul