Israel green-lights raft of West Bank settlement areas for future expansion: Watchdog Package includes 'influence areas' for illegal settlements approved by Israel’s security cabinet

Israeli authorities have approved 18 new illegal settlement “influence areas” in the occupied West Bank, paving the way for future settlement expansion, the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said Tuesday.

In a statement, the commission said orders signed on Aug. 25 by Israeli Army Central Command chief Avi Bluth approved 18 new and modified settlement areas across the West Bank. The areas were prepared by the Israeli Settlement Administration and Civil Administration.

The package includes “influence areas” for new illegal settlements approved by Israel’s security cabinet -- areas intended to turn existing settlement outposts into independent settlements, and the expansion of existing settlements and settlement councils, the commission said.

Illegal settlement expansion

The commission said a settlement “influence area” defines the geographic area in which an illegal settlement exercises administrative and municipal powers. By itself, it does not automatically expropriate land or grant immediate construction permits.

However, the areas provide an administrative and planning framework for future expansion through the preparation of plans, road construction, infrastructure development, budget allocations and construction tenders, it said.

The commission warned that incorporating privately owned Palestinian land into illegal settlement “influence areas,” while not automatically transferring ownership, places the land under planning and administrative pressure and can restrict construction, farming and access.

It can also pave the way for other measures, including the designation of expropriated land as “state land,” it said.

New illegal settlements

The package includes “influence areas” for new illegal settlements, including Sha-Nur East, Shira, Elisha and Tzuri, according to the commission.

It also includes plans to turn existing outposts -- including Dia, Misuot Har, Givat Adulam and Pnei Kedem -- into more independent entities, while expanding existing settlements, such as Efrat, Oranit and Karnei Shomron.

Among the key changes, the commission said, are the northward expansion of Oranit’s “influence area” beyond the route of Israel’s separation barrier, and the expansion of Efrat’s “influence area” toward Khirbet al-Nahla, known in Israel as Givat HaMatos or “E2.”

Karnei Shomron’s “influence area” is also being modified in a move that could facilitate the expansion of the Dorot project, it added.

Illegal settlement figures

According to the commission, the number of orders stands at 18, but the names of only 16 illegal settlements and sites have been published.

The discrepancy may be due to the fact that more than one order or “influence” section was signed for a single illegal settlement, or because the names of two sites were not included in the statement, it said.

The commission said Saturday that the number of illegal settlements and outposts in the West Bank had reached 592, while Israel controls about 42 percent of the territory.

Under the 1995 Oslo II agreement, the West Bank was divided into Areas A, B and C.

Area A is under full Palestinian control, Area B is under Palestinian civil control and Israeli security control, and Area C -- which accounts for roughly 60 percent of the West Bank -- is under full Israeli control.