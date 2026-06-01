Tulkarem governor says operation, launched in January 2025, will continue until July 31

Israel extends military operation in Tulkarem and Nur Shams refugee camps in West Bank Tulkarem governor says operation, launched in January 2025, will continue until July 31

The Israeli army has extended its military operation in the Tulkarem and Nur Shams refugee camps in the northern occupied West Bank until July 31, an official said Sunday.

Tulkarem Governor Abdullah Kamil said the Israeli army had decided to continue its operation in the two camps through the end of next month.

The operation began on Jan. 21, 2025 as part of a wider Israeli military campaign in the northern occupied West Bank that started in Jenin before expanding to the Tulkarem and Nur Shams refugee camps, both of which are located in Tulkarem governorate.

Kamil said the decision prolongs the suffering of thousands of families displaced by the ongoing military operation.

He added that the demolition of homes and commercial properties, destruction of infrastructure and extensive bulldozing inside the camps have worsened humanitarian and economic conditions for residents.

The governor renewed his call on international organizations and human rights groups to intervene urgently to halt the operation.

Since the start of the Gaza war on Oct. 8, 2023, attacks by Israeli forces and illegal settlers in the West Bank have killed 1,168 Palestinians, injured around 12,660 others and led to the arrest of roughly 33,000 people.

*Writing by Tarek Chouiref

