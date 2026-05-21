'For us, a 'red line' has been crossed,' says Antonio Tajani

Israel 'does not have the right to humiliate prisoners,' Italy's foreign minister says on Gaza aid flotilla 'For us, a 'red line' has been crossed,' says Antonio Tajani

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Thursday that Israel does not have the right to humiliate prisoners following the publication of a video showing the treatment of Global Sumud activists by Israeli authorities.

"I am outraged. Israel has the right to defend itself, but it does not have the right to humiliate prisoners, defenseless people who have committed no acts of violence and are not terrorists," Tajani told Avvenire newspaper.

He pointed to the distinction between maintaining a naval blockade and "questioning people’s dignity and safety."

Tajani added that Italy is demanding an explanation from the Israeli government after National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir posted a video on social media showing himself taunting pro-Palestinian activists who had been zip-tied and forced to kneel after being detained by Israeli forces in international waters.

"For us, a 'red line' has been crossed. I believe it must be made absolutely clear to our Israeli counterparts that incidents like this deepen Israel’s isolation, even among its closest friends," he said.

He reaffirmed that Italy would evaluate its political stance and assess what action should be taken at the European level.

"Even those who disagree with or consider flotilla campaigns provocative cannot tolerate unarmed citizens being treated this way," Tajani added.

He also renewed Italy's call for the immediate repatriation of those detained, underlining that sanctions remain a possibility.