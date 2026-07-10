- Sheikh Mohammed Hussein released after being detained following Friday prayers as Israeli restrictions at holy site continue, Jerusalem governorate says

Israel detains Jerusalem grand mufti, bars him from Al-Aqsa Mosque for 1 week - Sheikh Mohammed Hussein released after being detained following Friday prayers as Israeli restrictions at holy site continue, Jerusalem governorate says

Israeli authorities on Friday barred Jerusalem Grand Mufti Sheikh Mohammed Hussein from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound for one week after detaining him following Friday prayers, according to the Jerusalem Governorate.

In a statement, the governorate said Israeli forces detained Hussein after he delivered the Friday sermon and led prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

It said authorities later released the grand mufti after issuing an order barring him from entering the mosque compound for one week.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli police. Israeli authorities have issued similar bans against Al-Aqsa Mosque preachers in recent years.

Earlier Friday, tens of thousands of Palestinians performed Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

The latest measure comes amid escalating Israeli actions at the holy site. In a report released Sunday, the Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs said Israeli forces carried out 26 incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound during June.

According to the ministry, 4,212 Israeli occupiers entered the mosque compound through the Mughrabi Gate during morning and afternoon visiting hours under the protection of Israeli forces.