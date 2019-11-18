Türkçe English BHS Pусский Français العربية Kurdî کوردی Shqip فارسی македонски Bahasa Indonesia Español
World, Middle East

Israel detains 17 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israeli army carries out frequent arrest campaigns across West Bank on pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians

Abdelrauf Arnaut   | 18.11.2019
RAMALLAH, Palestine

Israeli forces have detained 17 Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli army.

The Israeli military said in a Monday statement that the individuals had been arrested for “suspected involvement in popular terror activities", without elaborating about the nature of these alleged activities.

The Israeli army carries out frequent arrest campaigns across the West Bank -- including occupied East Jerusalem -- on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, roughly 5,700 Palestinians -- including numerous women and children -- are currently languishing in Israeli detention facilities. Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summarized form. Please contact us for subscription options.
