Palestinian education minister says Israeli attacks have devastated schools and universities in Gaza, while violations continue in occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem

Israel destroys education sector to deny students their rights, Palestinian minister says Palestinian education minister says Israeli attacks have devastated schools and universities in Gaza, while violations continue in occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem

Israel is systematically targeting the Palestinian education sector through a destructive policy aimed at depriving students of their right to education, Palestinian Education and Higher Education Minister Amjad Barham said Thursday.

Barham made the remarks during the 12th annual international scientific conference organized by the Jordanian Association for Educational Sciences in cooperation with the University of Jordan under the theme “Visions and Ideas for Critical Issues in Arab Education: Toward Competitive Arab Education,” according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

He said most educational institutions in Gaza have been destroyed, while violations against the education sector continue in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Israel launched its genocide on Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023, killing more than 72,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and destroying about 90 percent of the territory’s infrastructure.

Barham said about 85 percent of university buildings in Gaza had been destroyed by Israel, along with 293 of 307 schools, while attacks on educational institutions in the occupied West Bank continue.

He described the damage as part of a “systematic destructive policy” aimed at dismantling the educational process and denying students access to education.

Barham said the ministry continues efforts to maintain educational services despite mounting challenges.

He outlined several development initiatives led by the ministry, including the Education for Development plan, which focuses on expanding open learning, strengthening vocational and technical education, reforming the high school system, and supporting applied scientific research.

He also said the ministry is working to modernize academic programs and school curricula to keep pace with technological developments and artificial intelligence while enhancing academic staff training.

“The challenges are enormous, but the determination to develop is also enormous,” Barham said. “We will continue our development path that contributes to building the Palestinian state and its institutions despite the challenges imposed by the (Israeli) occupation.”



*Writing by Mohammad Sio in Istanbul

