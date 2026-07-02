Israel controls over 80% of Gaza, dropped 223,000 tons of explosives as genocide reaches 1,000 days: Gaza government Government media office says more than 73,000 Palestinians killed, including 21,500 children, 12,500 women

Preliminary direct losses from war estimated at $80B

Israeli controls more than 80% of the Gaza Strip after 1,000 days of genocide, with over 223,000 tons of explosives dropped on the enclave, according to a statistical update released by the Gaza government on Thursday.



More than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed, including over 21,500 children and 12,500 women, while 9,500 others remain missing, the government media office said in a statement.

A total of 173,514 Palestinians have been injured, including 433 journalists, while 5,400 people have undergone amputations, 18% of them children, it said.

The office also documented 1,500 cases of paralysis and 1,200 cases of vision loss.

More than 58,800 children have been orphaned, while more than 2.14 million cases of infectious diseases have been recorded, including 71,338 cases of viral hepatitis, according to the statement.

Israel has completely destroyed 1,047 mosques and partially damaged 210 others, targeted three churches, and killed 312 mosque imams, preachers, Quran teachers, and other religious figures, it added.

It also said Israel destroyed or forced out of service 38 hospitals and 96 health care centers, and targeted 197 ambulances, 84 emergency vehicles, and 16 civil defense centers.

The government estimated the preliminary direct losses from the war at about $80 billion, including $34 billion in the housing sector.

According to the statement, Israel has completely destroyed 335,000 buildings and housing units and damaged 737,000 others.

The government media office said Israel launched its genocide, with US support, on Oct. 8, 2023, and that it officially ended with the entry into force of a ceasefire agreement on Oct. 10, 2025.

However, it said Israel continued violating the agreement through daily bombardment, tightening the siege, and blocking the entry of sufficient humanitarian, food, and medical aid.

