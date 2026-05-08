It allows visits to its prisons and meetings with staff for 1st time since October 2023, Haaretz daily says

Israel continues to bar Red Cross representatives from meeting Palestinian detainees It allows visits to its prisons and meetings with staff for 1st time since October 2023, Haaretz daily says

Israel has decided to continue preventing representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) from meeting Palestinian detainees, despite allowing visits to prisons for the first time since October 2023, Haaretz daily reported Friday.

“The Israeli government informed the Supreme Court Thursday that it would allow the ICRC representatives to visit prisons holding Palestinian security detainees for the first time since Oct. 7, 2023, while continuing to prevent the organization from meeting with prisoners individually,” the newspaper said.

According to Haaretz, the decision was made on the instructions of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The report said Red Cross representatives would be allowed to tour prison facilities and meet prison staff but would not be permitted to hold private meetings with detainees.

Haaretz did not specify when the visits would begin.

Israel had previously suspended visits by representatives of the ICRC to prisons holding Palestinian detainees, as well as the transfer of information regarding prisoners to the organization, after Oct. 7, 2023, according to the newspaper.

Figures from the Palestinian Commission of Detainees’ and Ex-Detainees’ Affairs show that 9,600 Palestinians were being held in Israeli prisons as of April, including 84 women and 350 children.

At least 1,251 detainees from Gaza are being held without charge under Israel’s Unlawful Combatants Law.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society said at least 89 Palestinians have died in Israeli detention, including 52 from Gaza, though the actual figure is believed to be higher.

*Writing by Rasa Evrensel in Istanbul